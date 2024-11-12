Mary Tschida, 77, Fort Ripley

:

July 18, 1947 - November 9, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary F. Tschida, age 77, of Fort Ripley, MN will be on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 11 AM at St. Mathias Catholic Church, Fort Ripley, MN with a visitation from 9-11 AM also at the church on Saturday. Mary passed away at her home on Saturday, November 9 surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on July 18, 1947 in Minneapolis, MN to Clement and Leona (Wroolie) DeRosier. Mary married Gerald Tschida on October 22, 1966 at St. Mathias Catholic Church, Fort Ripley, MN. Mary was the clerk for the city of Fort Ripley for 20 years. Mary worked as a waitress, housekeeper, personal assistant and casino hotel clerk. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed playing cards with her family, loved many types of flowers, going to the casino, and was an avid reader.

Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gerald Tschida, Fort Ripley; sons, Tracy (Jenny) Tschida, Albertville, Scot (Nancy) Tschida, Foley; grandchildren, Jacob (Morgan) Tschida, Emily (Luke) Lenneman, Brandon (Cathy) Tschida, Andrew Tschida; great-granddaughters, Claire, Abigail, Rylee, Josie; and sister, Barb (Vernon) Litchy, Fort Ripley.

Preceded in death by her parents, Clement and Leona, an infant son, two brothers, Clement DeRosier and Ronald DeRosier, and step-father, Curly Kurz.