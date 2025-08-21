November 8, 1951 - August 18, 2025

Mary Lange-Klisch, 73 year old resident of Bowlus, passed away on Monday, August 18 at the Gardens in Foley. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 23 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Bowlus, MN. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Friday, August 22 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Mary C. Lange was born on November 8, 1951 in St. Paul, MN to the late Thomas and Dolores A. (Hueller) Lies. She grew up in Little Falls where she attended and graduated from St. Francis High School. After high school she attended St. Cloud State University, where she received a degree in Elementary Education.

Mary’s passion for education lead her through many roles in life. She taught Middle School at Mary of Lourdes Catholic Schools as well as lead the religious education confirmation program through St. Stanislaus parish.

Mary held various other roles as a public servant. She believed in community and always giving back to support others. She served on the city council in Bowlus as a city council member as well as Mayor. She held a position on the Royalton School Board for a number of years. She was also a ballot judge and would often share this was her favorite way to give back as she believed in the power of Democracy.

Mary’s greatest treasures in life were her family. Being the oldest of ten and a mother to four always made her proud, but her best role was being a Grandma.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joseph Klisch of Bowlus, MN; children, Matthew (Stephanie Hannan) Lange of Champlain, MN, Kathryn (John) Then of Woodbury, MN, Christopher (Patricia) Klisch of Minneapolis, MN and Anne (Jim) Wiherski of Little Falls, MN; siblings, Tom (Becky) Lies of St. Cloud, MN, Steve (Debbie) Lies of Little Falls, MN, Laurie (Richard) Lozier of Little Falls, MN, Mike (Cami) Lies of Little Falls, MN, Father, Jim Lies of South Bend, IN, Father Bill Lies of South Bend, IN and Susan Silber of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Nora Then, Helena Klisch, Sophia Lange, Abigail Wiherski and Josephine Wiherski.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dolores Lies and brothers, Patrick Lies and Mark Lies.

The family would like to thank The Gardens of Foley and Moments Hospice for their compassionate care.