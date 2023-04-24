Mary Kokett, 90, rural Little Falls

October 15, 1932 - April 23, 2023

Mary Kokett, 90 year old resident of Rural Little Falls, died Sunday, April 23 at her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 28 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27 from 4:00-8:00 P.M. and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday, April 28 all visitation times will be held at the church in Sobieski, MN.