Mary Jean Filippi, 83, Little Falls

June 22, 1939 - April 9, 2023

Mary Jean Filippi, 83 year old resident of Little Falls, died Sunday, April 9 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 13 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until the church service. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Church Cemetery Fund.

Mary Jean Kaiser was born on June 22, 1939 in Sisseton, SD to the late Lawrence and Mary (Pirmantgen) Kaiser. She grew up and attended school in Madison, SD, graduating with the Class of 1956. Mary Jean attended the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, MN. She received a double major in Economics and Secretarial Studies with a minor in Education. In 1962 Mary Jean was united in marriage to Louis “Louie” Filippi in Madison, SD. She taught business courses at Little Falls Community High School from 1961 until 1963. She dedicated herself to being a stay at home mom after the birth of their six children: Mary Jo, Peter, Larry, John, Michael, and Mario. When their children grew older, she substitute taught for the Little Falls School District for many years. Mary Jean was an avid supporter of her children's and grandchildren’s events, from sports to band concerts. She lived a simple life as a loving, caring, nurturing wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend. She was a deeply devoted member of St. Mary’s Church and the Daughters of Isabella, her faith always being at the center of her life. Mary Jean enjoyed bridge, gardening, knitting, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Mary Jean will be forever loved and missed by her daughter Mary Jo (Tommy) and their children, Michael Sullivan, Sophia Sullivan, and Abigail Sullivan; son Peter (Tammy) and their son Mario Filippi (McKayla); son Larry (Tammy) and their children, Ava Filippi, Hudson Filippi, and Ashlyn Filippi; son John (Sarah) and their children, Paul Filippi and Matt Filippi; son Michael Filippi (Heather); and son Mario Filippi.

Mary Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Mary Kaiser; husband Louis “Louie” Filippi; brother Curtis Kaiser; sister Colleen Mathison; and close family friends, Bunny and Frankie.