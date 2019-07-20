Mary E. (Metzger) Adelmeyer, 67, Waite Park

January 30, 1952 – July 16, 2019

Mary Ellen Adelmeyer, age 67, Waite Park, MN, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home in Waite Park.

Funeral Services will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Mary was born January 30, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN to Arthur and Alice (Janson) Metzger. She married Roger D. Adelmeyer on May 26, 1973 in St. Cloud, MN. Mary was employed by Talahi Elementary School in St. Cloud and retired in 2017. She loved working with children and they loved her. Mary enjoyed shopping, fishing and watching her boys play baseball. She was a loving mother and a great friend and sister.

Survivors include her sons, Brice Adelmeyer of Waite Park, MN; Brandon Adelmeyer of Sauk Rapids, MN; sisters, Diane (Gary) Barber of Waite Park, MN; Gloria (Larry) Blaske of Sauk Rapids, MN; Lea (Syl) Nistler of Auburn, CA; Jean (Jeff) Freeberg of McGregor, MN; brother-in-law, Dan Robbins of Milaca, MN; one grandson, Kamdyn; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roger on March 4, 2015 and sister, Kay Robbins.

Memorials are preferred