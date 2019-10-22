Mary E. Langer, 62, Brainerd

May 26, 1947 - October 18, 2019

Mary E. Langer 62 year old resident of Brainerd, MN passed away peacefully at Essentia Health St Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd on Friday, October 18, 2019 after many bouts of cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Pierz on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 29 from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery.

Mary was born on May 26, 1957 in Little Falls, Minnesota to Carl and Martha (Koll) Langer. Mary took pride in helping and serving others. She enjoyed crocheting, reading and shopping. She was employed at Brainerd State Hospital for 38 years as a resident aide, retiring in 2014.

She is survived by brothers, Jerome (Pat) Langer of St. Cloud and Gerard Langer of St Cloud; sister, Cathy Paquin of Somerset, WI; nephews, John Langer of Rice, Jeff (Jen) Langer of Park Rapids; nieces, Tina (Brian) Jones of Monticello, Sara (Joe) Storkamp of St. Cloud; great nieces, Tessa Langer of Park Rapids and Annaleh Jones of Monticello; great nephew, Jason Jones of Monticello, and dear friend Barb Howard of Brainerd. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, John and Larry Langer; sister, Theresa Langer; brother-in-law, Jim Paquin and beloved Keesa and Kandi.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or Bethany Good Samaritan Home in Brainerd.

Arrangements are with Emblom-Brenny Funeral Services, Pierz. 320-632-4393.