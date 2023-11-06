Mary Ann Pierzina, 96, Little Falls

April 6, 1927 - November 3, 2023

attachment-mARY aNN pI8ERZINA loading...

Mary Ann J Pierzina, a beloved resident of Little Falls, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2023, at the age of 96, at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. She will be dearly remembered and greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Please follow this link to livestream the service for Mary Ann https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/maryann-pierzina-8072052

Born on April 6, 1927, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Mary Ann was the only child of August and Anna (Skudlarek) Kutzmann. She began her education in St. Stephen, MN before attending District School near St. Wendel for three years. Mary Ann completed her high school education at Little Falls High School and went on to attend St. Cloud State University for two years.

On June 24, 1947, Mary Ann was united in marriage to the late Richard Pierzina at St. Stanislaus Church in Sobieski, MN. Together, they owned the Parkway Inn in Bowlus. Mary Ann became a teacher in 1945 at 18 years old. After dedicating 10 years of her life to teaching in a one-room country schoolhouse, she became a teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes in Little Falls, where she continued to mold young minds for fifteen years until her retirement in 1985. Mary Ann had a zest for life and enjoyed many hobbies and activities. She delighted in baking bread, quilting, embroidering, playing cards, dancing, and watching her beloved Twins and Vikings. Above all, she cherished the time spent with her large and loving family.

As an active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mary Ann's kindness and compassion touched the lives of many throughout the community.

Mary Ann will be lovingly remembered and missed by her children: Carol Ann Olson of Rice Lake, WI; Ronald Richard (Laura) Pierzina of Belgrade, MT; Patrick Stanley (Gail) Pierzina of Bozeman, MT; Constance Agnes (Harold, Jr. “Danny”) Lipke of Little Falls; Catherine Marie (Doug Lucas) Pierzina of Eau Claire, WI; Rosalyn Ruth (Roger) LeBlanc of Little Falls, Marilyn Judy (Joseph) Curtiss of Little Falls, and Joseph Eugene (Donna) Pierzina of San Diego, CA. She is also survived by her siblings, George (Bernice) Beniek of Chanhassen, James Beniek of Bowlus, Eugene Beniek of Rice, Arthur (Charlotte) Beniek of Excelsior, and Ruth (Andy) Borash of Excelsior. Mary Ann leaves behind a legacy of love through her 29 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, August and Anna Skudlarek Kutzmann Beniek; her step-father, Stanley Beniek; her beloved husband Richard Pierzina; her sister, Mary Ann Healy, and grandsons Kyle and Chad Lipke, Forrest Olson, as well as her son-in-law Rodney Olson.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 6, at 11:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Prior to the service, a visitation will take place on Sunday, November 5, from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, and on Monday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Mary Ann's family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all those who have shown kindness, love, and support during this difficult time.