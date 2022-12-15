Marvin E. Kaeter, 68, South Haven

October 30, 1954 – December 14, 2022

Marvin Edwin Kaeter, age 68, South Haven, MN, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, St. Cloud, MN.

As per Marvin’s wishes there will be no funeral services. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marvin was born October 30, 1954 in St. Cloud, MN to Donald B. and Veronica M. (Theis) Kaeter. He was employed by the Community Behavioral Health Hospital in Annandale, MN as a maintenance engineer.

Survivors include his sisters, Janet (Tom) Prom, Sharon (Ray) Gohmann and Mary (Myron) Vait; brother, Mike Kaeter; and brother-in-law, Howie Vait.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters, Yvette Kaeter, Betty Vait and Margaret Buersken.