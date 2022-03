MARTY -- The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade has been set in Marty.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 12th with the parade at 1:00 p.m.

This year's Grand Marshall is former Pearl Lake Lodge owner Tom "Rudy" Ruether. He sold the business on March 1st of last year.

Following the parade, the festivities include music from the band Muffin Man at 2:30 p.m. and then the band Pandemic at 6:00 p.m.