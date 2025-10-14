September 24, 1938 - October 9, 2025

Marlene A. Williams, 87 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away on October 9th, 2025, at Highland Senior Living. Funeral services for Marlene A. Williams will be held on Tuesday October 14th at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Rev. Mary Kaye Ashley officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday October 14th from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Marlene.

Marlene Annette Williams was born September 24, 1938 in Northwood, Grand Forks County, North Dakota to the late Arthur & Lena (Erickson) Williams. At the age of one year, she moved with her family to Minnesota to the Freedhem area. She attended country school in District #121 and Little Falls High School, graduating with the class of 1955.

After graduation, Marlene worked at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in Little Falls for a few months and then began a 40 year career at Minnesota Power from September 1955 until her retirement in 1995. Following her retirement, Marlene worked on the "Project Healthcare" and "Building for Health and Community" capital campaigns for St. Gabriel's Hospital; Edward Jones Investments in Little Falls; and Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County.

Marlene was a member of First Lutheran Church where she served as secretary, treasurer, financial secretary, member of the Martha Circle, senior choir, and co-chair of First Lutheran Quilters. She was a member of Sons of Norway Trollheim Lodge #1511 and Mended Hearts Chapter 10 in St. Cloud; St. Gabriel's Hospital Auxiliary, where she served several years on the Auxiliary board as treasurer, Little Falls Dandee Lions, and as treasurer of the Minnesota Power Western Division Retiree group.

Marlene enjoyed volunteering, cross-stitching, collecting demitasse cups and saucers and cat figurines.

Marlene is survived by her sister-in-law, Diane Williams of Waite Park. Nieces Linda Harms of Ames, Iowa: LaVonne 'Lonnie' Williams of Bethesda, MD; Cheryl (Virgil) Villanueva of Pahrump, NV; and Renae' (Bill) Quon of Morgan Hill, CA. Step-nephews Troy (Tammy) Bartlett of St. Cloud, MN; Kurt Bartlett of St. Cloud, MN; Corrie (LeAnn) Bartlett of Coon Rapids, MN; Steven (Wanda) Bartlett of Champlin, MN; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Willard and Lyle, nieces Dawn Basilio and Michele Schlichting, sisters-in law, Joyce Williams, and Mary Ann Bartlett, and her beloved kitties for over 14 years, Tada and Gracie.