Marlene Knopik, 87, Sullivan Lake

Marlene Knopik, 87, Sullivan Lake

 

October 15, 1936 - November 20, 2023

 

Marlene Knopik, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away on November 20, 2023, at the age of 87.

Marlene's journey on this earth may have come to an end, but her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, December 5, at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN.

Prior to the service, a time of gathering for family and friends will be held at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the ceremony.

Filed Under: emblom brenny funeral home
Categories: Obituaries
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON