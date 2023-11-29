Marlene Knopik, 87, Sullivan Lake

October 15, 1936 - November 20, 2023

Marlene Knopik, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away on November 20, 2023, at the age of 87.

Marlene's journey on this earth may have come to an end, but her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, December 5, at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN.

Prior to the service, a time of gathering for family and friends will be held at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the ceremony.