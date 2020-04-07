Mark R. Lange, 66, Sartell

August 11, 1953 – April 5, 2020

Mark Raymond Lange was born on August 11, 1953 in Marshall, MN, to Raymond V. Lange and Gladys J. (Terhell) Lange. He joined his parents at home along with Joan.

Mark spent his youth in the Redwood Falls, MN area and would often recall memories of growing up with his childhood friends. His teenage years were spent in Minneapolis, MN , and he attended Washburn high school where he took first place as a heavyweight wrestler and took an interest in muscle cars and drag racing at Minnesota Dragways.

As an adult the majority of his career was in retail sales where he had a real knack with people and he loved doing. He had a huge interest in antiques and fineries. Later into his adult years he enjoyed attending drag races very much - impressing racers with the photos he took and his knowledge of muscle cars. He also enjoyed reading and studying various subjects.

He was married on July 11, 1975 in Hutchinson, MN to Vicki Katzenmeyer. They had one child, daughter Faye Lange, who was his pride and joy.

Toward the end of his time on earth, Mark was plagued with pain, both physical and mental, from a number of injuries.

He passed on April 5th, 2020 at The Gardens of Foley, in Foley, MN. Burial was in Vesta Cemetery, Vesta, MN.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Lange, daughter, Faye Lange and other relatives.

While we, his family and friends are sad to say goodbye, we are reassured by the fact that he is no longer suffering.

Goodbye Mark. Rest at Ease.