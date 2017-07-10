Marion S. Voigt, 58, Waite Park

December 17, 1958 - July 4, 2017

Marion Sue Voigt, age 58, Waite Park, MN died Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 14, 2017 at 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Friday, July 14, 2017 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Graveside service will be Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 11:00 AM in Acacia Cemetery, Clearwater, MN.

Marion was born on December 17, 1958 in St. Cloud, MN to Kenneth and Katherine (Thompson) Jones. Marion enjoyed quilting and bingo. She was a member of the Eastside VFW Auxiliary Post 4847 of St. Cloud, MN and the Women of the Moose 1400, Waite Park, MN