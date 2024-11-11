Marilyn Rose Cichon, 84, Little Falls

April 12, 1940 - November 9, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial for Marilyn Rose Cichon, age 84, of Little Falls, MN will be on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Swanville, MN. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 17 from 4 PM to 6 PM and one hour prior to Mass on Monday, all at the church. A Rosary will be said at 3:30 P.M. on Sunday afternoon at the church. Interment at the parish cemetery. Marilyn entered into eternal life on November 9, 2024, at St. Otto's Care Center, Little Falls. Full obituary to follow.