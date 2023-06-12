Marianne (Nordell) Panno, 93, formerly of St. Cloud

August 12, 1929 - June 10, 2023

Marianne (Nordell) Panno, age 93, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Augusta, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Burial will be in Acacia Cemetery, Clearwater, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marianne was born August 12, 1929 in Clearwater, MN to Walter and Caroline (Stokes) Nordell. She graduated from Annandale High School and then from St. Cloud Beauty School in 1946. On September 27, 1947 Marianne was united in marriage to William Panno in Waite Park, MN. Marianne kept her beauty license current for many years doing hair for family and friends.

Marianne was a strong lady. She was widowed at the age of 54 and was also a Gold Star Mother, due to her son Ronald’s death in Viet Nam in 1969. Marianne was well liked and always smiling. She was all about family.

Marianne was a member of Grace United Methodist Church and a former member of Clearwater United Methodist Church and First United Methodist Church. She loved and collected cardinals and the color red – wearing red tennis shoes in her later years. Marianne was also famous for the potato salad she made. No one could duplicate it.

Survivors include her daughter, Dorothy (Mike) Stotko of St. Augusta, MN; grandson Eric (Dorrie) Stotko and three great grandchildren, Riley, Emily and William Stotko.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, William on June 9, 1984; son Ronald Panno on August 17, 1969 and sister Dorothy Houle.

Pallbearers will be Steve Houle, Tom McGowan, John Pearson, Jim Dahl.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice.