Marian A. Todd, 86, Clearwater

May 16, 1933 – July 23, 2019

Marian Ann Todd, age 86, Clearwater, MN, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home in Clearwater surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Calvary Community Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will be at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marian was born May 16, 1933 in Silver Lake, MN to Edwin B. and Anna Rita (Rozeski) Millerbernd. She married James Todd on October 24, 1953 in St. Paul, MN. Marian was employed as a bank teller and as Clearwater City Clerk.

Marian was a gifted seamstress and also enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She loved tending to her garden and bird watching. Her family was the most important thing to her. Marian was a Superfan, attending countless sporting events and special events. Gathering with family for holidays and birthdays brought her endless joy. We are happy that she’s in the arms of Jesus, but her love and support will be truly missed.

Survivors include her husband, James T. Todd of Clearwater, MN; daughters, Deborah (Bradley) Wenz of St. Cloud, MN; Tammie (Kenneth) Theisen of St. Cloud, MN; Barbara (David) Kloeppner of Clearwater, MN; son, Gregory (Suzette) Todd of Clear Lake, MN; brothers, Clyde (Deloris) Millerbernd of Vining, MN; Gerald “Jerry” (Marlene) Millerbernd of Dent, MN; Walter “Wally” Millerbernd of Aitkin, MN; Dennis “Denny” (Joan) Millerbernd of Hastings, MN; sister, Betty Bade of Inver Grove Heights, MN; sister-in-law, Mary Millerbernd of West St. Paul, MN; 19 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren with 1 on the way, due in August; and special friends, Karen and Wes Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Patricia Kantor; son, Jeff Todd; an infant daughter; an infant grandson; brother, Edwin “Ed” Millerbernd; sister-in-law, Mary Millerbernd; and brother-in-law Robert “Bob” Bade.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Croix Hospice for the loving and compassionate care they provided Marian.