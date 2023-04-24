Margaret “Muggs” Newman, 80, Little Falls formerly of Royalton

February 20, 1943 - April 19, 2023

Margaret "Muggs" Newman, 80 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Royalton, MN, died Wednesday, April 19 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 26 at 11:00 A. M. at Shepherd of the Pines Church in Rice, MN. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 25 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church. The burial will be held on Thursday, April 27 at 11:00 A.M. Oak Grove Cemetery in Detroit Lakes, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to CHI Hospice donation can be sent to 815 2nd St Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345.

Margaret May Wheeler was born on February 20, 1943 in Detroit Lakes, MN to the late Cecil and Thelma (Mercer) Wheeler. She grew up in Detroit Lakes and graduated from Detroit Lakes High School. After high school, she attended Detroit Lakes Vocational School and NDSU in Fargo, ND and received her LPN Degree. Throughout her life, Muggs worked for the following health care agencies: Mid Minnesota Family Practice Center, Quiet Oaks Hospice, Heartland Home Health Care and Hospice, Little Falls Health Services, Mille Lacs Health Systems, St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She was united in marriage to Douglas Allen Newman on January 16, 1960 at Methodist Church in Detroit Lakes, MN. The couple made their home in Detroit Lakes for several years. They moved to Royalton in 1996 and she was co-owner of Newman Manufacturing alongside her husband, Doug. Muggs enjoyed riding bike, walking, aerobics, water skiing, visiting with the elderly with Pastor Bob, playing the piano and accompanying her sons, Doug and Joel, and her granddaughters, Alexis and Jaylene. She treasured her family and the time they spent together. She loved reading her Bible with her Hilton Road Bible Study Group and spreading the word of Jesus!

She will forever be loved and missed by her husband, Douglas Newman of Little Falls; children, Doug (GiGi) Newman of Detroit Lakes, Joel Newman of Little Falls and Nick (Julie) Newman of Little Falls; siblings, Larry (Letti) Wheeler of Georgia, Jay (special friend, Kathleen Curphy) Wheeler of Rochert, MN; grandchildren, Douglas Newman, Alexis (Adam) Molina, Travis Newman, Trevor (Katarina) Newman, Tamrarai (Andrew) Schouveller, Benjamin (Trista) Newman, Alexa (Zakary) Newman, Jaylene “JJ” Newman; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Elias, Ezra, Hudson, Jake, Brooks and Cecelia and many friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Thelma Wheeler; sister-in-law, Peggynan, niece, Anne Wheeler and a nephew, Matt Wheeler.