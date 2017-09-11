Margaret A. “Marge” Weis, 92, St. Cloud

October 4, 1924 - September 8, 2017

Margaret A. Weis, age 92, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, September 8, 2017 at Legacy Place Assisted Living, Sauk Rapids, MN.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marge was born October 4, 1924 in St. Cloud, MN to John and Ella (Martins) Ziehl. She was a 1942 graduate of St. Cloud Technical High School. Marge married Albert Boekhoff on April 23, 1947. He died April 26, 1979. On December 13, 1980 Marge married Richard Weis in St. Cloud, MN. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and a life member of St. Cloud VFW Post #428 Auxiliary.

Survivors include nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Albert Boekhoff, second husband, Richard Weis on October 16, 2007, sister, Arlene Rose, and brothers, Donald and Eugene Ziehl.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.