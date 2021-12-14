Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park To Hold ‘Vax Required’ Screenings

Marcus Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park will only allow vaccinated guests into select showings of "West Side Story." Two of the showings, one in the afternoon and the other in the evening, will only be open to vaccinated guests, while all other showings will remain open to everyone.

Per Marcus Theaters' website:

At Marcus Theatres we offer choices. A choice in movies, snacks, seats and auditorium type. And for six locations, there is an additional choice currently available. For those interested, we will offer an afternoon and evening showtime for select movies in which vaccination is required. Guests attending these shows will be asked to present a vaccination card or a photo of the card and a photo ID. There will continue to be regular showtimes for these movies as well.

Marcus Theaters considers anyone who is two weeks out from the 2nd Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks out from a Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be 'fully vaccinated.'

A negative test will not be accepted as a substitute for the vaccine for these showings. Guests are asked to show either their actual vaccination card or a photo of the card, along with a photo ID.

Children 11 and under are also restricted from attending these select showings whether masked or unmasked.

West Side Story (Vax Required) will play at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.