ST. CLOUD -- If you've already broken on your New Year's resolution to eat healthier there is no better time than the present to get back on track.

Dani Armbrust is a registered dietician at CentraCare. She says a good goal to start with is eating more fruits and vegetables, with the recommendation being five to seven servings a day.

And, she says you should kick your day off right with a healthy balanced breakfast.

Looking at things that are really going to help you stay full. Doing oatmeal instead of cold cereal might be more filling. Adding some fruit or nuts to that. You can do something like eggs with whole-wheat toast and avocado. Trying to do at least two or three food groups.

Armbrust also recommends you stay away from pre-packaged foods. Another tip is for you to start eating seafood at least twice a week.

Fish has a lot of benefits, it can be a really nice source of lean protein. We're not going to get as much saturated fat from fish as we would from other animals. The other benefit of fish especially salmon and tuna is they are one of the few sources of omega 3 fatty acids.

Armbrust says she recommends minimizing your intake of red meat because it is high in fat.

She also says you need to get in the habit of reading the labels because most people have no idea how much sodium they are eating every day, which is very hard on your heart health.

March is National Nutrition Month and this year's theme is "Personalize Your Plate".

