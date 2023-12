June 2, 1945 - December 18, 2023

Marcella Brock, 78-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away on Monday, December 18 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 27 at 2:00 P.M at Emblom Brenny Funeral Services in Little Falls, MN.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M until the hour of the service.