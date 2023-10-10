Marcella Boser, 104, Pierz

March 31, 1919 - October 6, 2023

Marcella Boser, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother peacefully passed away on Friday, October 6, at the Pierz Villa, at the age of 104. She left behind a legacy of love and cherished memories. Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial honoring Marcella's life on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. The service will be held at St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, with Father Aaron Nett and Father David Maciej officiating. A visitation will take place prior to the service, starting at 9:00 A.M. Burial will follow the service in the parish cemetery. A rosary will be said at 9:15 AM on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. John's Nepomuk Church general fund. Please follow the live stream link to access: https://portal.memoryshare.com/services/view/marcella-boser-8081714

Born on March 31, 1919, in Buh Township, Morrison County, Minnesota, Marcella was the daughter of the late John and Katerine (Servaty) Ross. She attended a country school and grew into a compassionate and caring woman. On October 24, 1939, Marcella exchanged vows with her beloved August George Boser, and together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and six beautiful children, Earl, Donald, Dennis, Duane, Glenn, and Carol.

Marcella embraced every role in her life with grace and devotion. While raising her family, she also worked as a home health aide for Morrison County. She touched the lives of many with her kind and nurturing nature. Marcella had a zest for life and enjoyed various hobbies, including quilting, playing bingo and cards, shopping, trips to the casino, gardening, and traveling. She found comfort in her faith as an active member of St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers.

Marcella will forever be remembered for her unwavering love and dedication to her family. She leaves a lasting impact on generations to come. She is survived by her loving children, Earl (Karen) Boser of Hillman, Donald (Karen) Boser of Hillman, Dennis (Gerri) Boser of Pierz, Carol (Jim) Zapzalka of Harding, Duane (Joann) Boser of Hillman, and Glenn (Lori) Boser of Pierz. Her memory will also be cherished by her 28 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way, 23 great-great-grandchildren and 4 step-great-great-grandchildren who carry a part of her spirit.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, John and Katerine Ross, her devoted husband, August Boser, and her grandsons, Tomas Boser in 1963, Mark Zapzalka in 1994, and Neil Boser in 2021. She was also preceded in death by her beloved brothers, John Ross, Clarence Ross, and Raymond Ross.

In memory of Marcella, instead of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the donor's choice. Marcella's love, compassion, and vibrant spirit will forever remain in our hearts, and her legacy will continue to inspire kindness and love in all who knew her.