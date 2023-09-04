Man’s Body Found In Roadway in Wright County

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- The Wright County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found in the road.

On Friday at approximately 11:00 p.m. deputies from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Ochoa Avenue NE and 60th Street NE in the city of St. Michael for a report of an unresponsive adult male lying in the roadway.

When deputies arrived life-saving measures were attempted by first responders including St. Michael Fire and Allina Ambulance. The adult male was pronounced dead and was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office.

The identity of the male is not being released at this time.

It is believed that the adult male was possibly struck by a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office 763-682-1162.

