Mankato Mother Charged With Murder in Child’s Death

MANKATO (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Mankato woman accused of physically abusing her young son with murder after the boy died.

The Blue Earth County Attorney says charges against 27-year-old Chelsea Rae Olinger were amended to include second- and third-degree murder and malicious punishment of a child.

Olinger initially was charged with felony assault after she brought her unresponsive 16-month-old child to a hospital. Tests indicated the boy had no brain activity. He died Feb. 12.

A preliminary autopsy report listed the cause of death as "complications of multiple blunt force injuries."

Olinger remains jailed with bail set at $1 million.