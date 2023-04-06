Man With Minnesota Connections Trying to Win the Masters

Tom Hoge is a Fargo, North Dakota native but has plenty of connections with the State of Minnesota. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He is covering the Masters this week in Augusta, Georgia. Souhan says Minnesota's top golfers really embraced Tom at an early age and allowed him to play on the best courses and against the best talent in Minnesota as a young person.

Tom Hoge won the Minnesota State Amateur Golf Tournament back to back years in 2009 and 2010. Tom was born in North Carolina, went to college at Texas Christian and now lives in Fargo. The 33-year old's only PGA tour win came in February of 2022 when he won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. He has 3 other professional wins while participating on the Web.com and Canadian Tours. Hoge's best finish at the Masters came last year when he finished tied for 39th.

Tom Hoge won the Par 3 competition Wednesday at the Masters with a score of 6-under par. He had 1 of 5 holes in one among the competitors Wednesday.

