Man Who Fired Gun During Standoff Gets 21 Years in Prison
ST. CLOUD (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man charged with firing a gun during a standoff last year to 21 years in prison.
Stearns County Judge Matthew Engelking sentenced 28-year-old Ryan Timothy Kellen on March 30 on one felony count of first-degree assault for use of deadly force against a police officer.
Engelking also sentenced Kellen to 10 years on another identical assault charge.
According to court documents, officers were dispatched to a home in Sauk Centre in January 2020 after a woman said Kellen had assaulted her there. A standoff ensued at the home and at one point Kellen fired a shot at a police Humvee with five officers inside.
