Man Wanted on Warrants May Face More Charges After Police Chase

OSAKIS -- A man wanted on multiple warrants faces additional charges after leading police on a chase Wednesday morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m. the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call of a suspicious person in a vehicle at Paul's Pump and Pantry in Osakis. The person left before authorities arrived.

The deputy later found the vehicle at Brothers Market. As the deputy was talking with the driver, 30-year-old Dakota Medicine of Baudette, a woman passenger got out of the vehicle and ran and Medicine sped away.

A short chase began through Osakis and eventually Medicine drove onto I-94.

Authorities were able to stop the vehicle, however Medicine refused to get out of the vehicle and barricaded himself inside.

The Douglas County SWAT Team was called in to assist. After multiple attempts to make contact with Medicine, SWAT Team members broke out the windows and removed Medicine from the vehicle.

Authorities say Medicine was breathing but unconscious. He was taken to Alomere Health Hospital and later air lifted to HCMC for further treatment.

Both west and east bound traffic on I-94 were shut down while the incident played out.

The woman who fled was later found by Osakis police and was spoken to and released.

Authorities says Medicine has active felony warrants out of multiple counties which include assault with a dangerous weapon, fleeing and drugs.

The incident remains under investigation and charges connected with this incident are undetermined.