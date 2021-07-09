Man Wanted for Fatal Shooting Arrested in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- Sheriff's officials say a man wanted for a fatal shooting in Minnesota has been arrested in South Dakota.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office says the 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday night in Sioux Falls. He was wanted for fatally shooting 45-year-old David Harris last month in Austin, Minnesota.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested around 8 p.m. after he was found hiding in the attic of a home.

According to officials, Harris was shot when he confronted the suspect who planned to rob an individual of marijuana.