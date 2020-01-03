Man Suspected in Minneapolis New Year’s Eve Killing Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of killing a Minneapolis woman on New Year's Eve.

Search warrant affidavits filed Friday allege that 28-year-old Monique Baugh was abducted before she was found in an alley with duct tape wrapped around one of her wrists.

A 41-year-old man was booked on probably cause murder but has not been formally charged.

Court documents show that Baugh, a realtor, was kidnapped by someone driving a U-Haul rental truck while she was showing a home in Maple Grove.

Authorities believe her killing is tied to an alleged drug rivalry between the suspect and Baugh's boyfriend.