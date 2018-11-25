Man Shot Outside of St. Cloud House Party [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD-- One man was hurt in a shooting outside of a house party in south St. Cloud early Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of 9th Avenue South just after 4:00 a.m. The St. Cloud Police Department says several people at the house party went outside onto 14th Street South where a verbal dispute turned into a physical fight.

The 34-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen during the fight. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and his name has not been released.

Police say the adult male suspect left the scene before they got there. They also say he left in a vehicle with several other people who were attending the party.

Just after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, authorities found the suspect vehicle in the 200 block of 10th Avenue North. The suspect was not found inside the vehicle, and at this time has not been located.

St. Cloud Police are continuing to investigate.