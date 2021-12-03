Man Sentenced to 2 1/2 Years in Prison for Violent Assault

MINNEAPOLIS – A Bois Forte man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison followed by two years of supervised release for violently assaulting a man on the Bois Forte Reservation.

Get our free mobile app

According to court documents, on May 31, 2020, 20-year-old Marshall Boshey, assaulted a man outside of the defendant’s home by repeatedly hitting him with a baseball bat on the top of his head and across his upper body.

Boshey also cut the man with a small pocket knife.

The victim was hospitalized for his injuries and required 11 staples to his scalp, 20 sutures on his left ear, 3 sutures on his left elbow, and 6 sutures on his left hand.

On July 9, 2021, Boshey pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.