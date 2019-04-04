Man Sentenced in Minneapolis Convenience Store Beating Death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted in the beating death of a man who was coming out of a Minneapolis convenience store has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 30-year-old Terry Williams, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the November 2017 beating death of 24-year-old Lance Grant. Williams was sentenced Thursday to 240 months in prison.

Authorities say Williams opened the door of the store as Grant was about to leave and punched him in the face, knocking him to the floor. Williams admitted to standing over Grant and punching him in the face and stomping on his head numerous times.

Grant underwent surgery but never regained consciousness. He died in June 2018.