Man Sentenced in Downtown St. Cloud Fatal Hit-and-Run

ST. CLOUD -- A man who pleaded guilty to a fatal hit-and-run in St. Cloud last fall has been given a 10-day jail sentence.

Twenty-one-year-old Jeremiah Brown was given credit for three days already served and can serve the remaining seven days through community service.

He agreed in June to a plea agreement of felony failure to stop after a crash that caused injury or death.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses saw a small black car proceed through a green light before hitting an elderly man who was crossing 1st Street North last November. That man, 84-year-old Mohammed Intale of St. Cloud, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses say after the collision, a man got out of the driver's seat and began approaching the victim, but then got back in the car and left the scene.

Witnesses also provided police with a license plate number which was tracked to a home on 12th Avenue North. The car was found behind the home with significant damage to the hood and windshield. Police then made contact with Brown at that address who admitted he was driving the car when a man ran out in front of the car. He told police he didn't see the man until he was struck. Brown said he briefly checked on the victim but then panicked and drove home.

As part of his sentence, Brown must also pay $6,155 in restitution.