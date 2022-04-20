Man Sentenced for Violent Carjacking Spree

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his role in a string of violent carjackings throughout the Twin Cities.

Twenty-five-year-old Jeremiah Ironrope is also ordered to pay restitution of more than $49,000.

On August 28th, 2020 Ironrope and his co-defendant 26-year-old Krisanne Benjamin stole a vehicle at gunpoint in a parking lot in Richfield. The next day the State Patrol spotted the vehicle and after a high-speed chase arrested Ironrope.

In September of 2021 Ironrope plead guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a gun during the crime.

Benjamin also plead guilty to one count of aiding and abetting carjacking.

As part of the pleas, they both admitted to two additional carjackings in Maple Grove and St. Paul. In both of those cases, the victims were physically assaulted. Ironrope also admitted to two more carjackings in St. Louis Park and St. Paul in which he pointed a handgun at the victim before stealing their vehicle.