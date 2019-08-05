Man Receives Minor Injuries in Motorcycle Crash

FAIRHAVEN -- A Buffalo man suffered minor injuries after crashing a motorcycle in rural Stearns County.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 50-year-old Fred Main was riding his motorcycle with a group along County Road 44 near Clearwater Lake on Saturday, Aug. 3 at about 3:15 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Main lost control of the motorcycle as he began to brake for a stop sign at 146th Street and started to skid, causing the bike to go down. He sustained minor injuries while sliding the bike.

Officials say other riders assisted with First Aid before he was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital. Main was not wearing a helmet.