Man Profiled in Magazine Sentenced on Explosives Charge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Minnesota man whose profile in Popular Science magazine about making homemade explosives for the NFL and others initiated a federal investigation has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for possessing illegal materials.

Agents raided the Brownsville home of Kenneth Miller in March, after the magazine article showed photographs of Miller shooting red flares off the hood of his pickup truck and packing powdered chemicals in a nearby shack he used as a makeshift laboratory.

Miller told the magazine he built special effects for the NFL, air shows and Hollywood movies, including the blockbuster Transformers franchise.

Miller pleaded guilty in September to illegally manufacturing and selling explosives.