ST. CLOUD -- A Minneapolis man charged with shooting and wounding a woman in St. Cloud last December has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree attempted murder. Twenty-seven-year-old Jerome Jones who legally changed his name to pooG DaBleed DevilDrugChristLord pleaded guilty Friday.

Police responded to the area of 1000 block of 1th Avenue South on December 18th. Officers arrived to find a 42-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

JB Zimmer -- Stearns County Jail photo

DevilDrugChristLord and another man, 28-year-old JB Zimmer of Cokato, were found a short time later in a vehicle in Becker. Police discovered a .22-caliber rifle and several spent shell casings.

Court records show the woman was riding in a van with the two men when DevilDrugChristLord fired several shots at the woman. She was able to escape the van and the suspects fled the scene.

The case file doesn't list a reason behind the shooting, but the men were caught on surveillance video emptying a woman's purse into a garbage can at a Becker gas station an hour after the incident.

Zimmer's case of aiding and abetting an offender is ongoing.

There is no sentencing date yet for DevilDrugChristLord.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)