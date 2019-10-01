Man Jailed After Woman Choked, Punched at St. Cloud Motel

FOLEY -- A man is jailed in Benton County after he allegedly choked and punched a woman at a St. Cloud motel.

Benton County prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Christopher Maricle with three felony charges of domestic assault.

Police were called to the Thrifty Motel at 130 14th Avenue Northeast around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. A woman had texted 911 that she needed police help.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman said Maricle had choked her four separate times, causing her to pass out three of those times. Video surveillance also allegedly shows Maricle punching the woman in the face while she was on the floor in the hallway.

Maricle has previous domestic assault convictions from Mower County in 2014 and 2016. He has a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

