Man Jailed After Bizarre Gas Station Incident and Police Chase

BUCKMAN -- A Spring Lake Park man is jailed after authorities say he led them on a chase through Morrison County Friday.

Deputies were dispatched to the Trails Edge gas station south of Buckman just after 12:00 p.m.

The caller reported a man was trying to ram other vehicles with his vehicle and at one point ran at a customer with a knife.

Officers responded and spotted the suspect's vehicle. They say when they tried to make a traffic stop, the driver led them on a five-mile pursuit on Highway 25, ending just south of Genola.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Joseph Dax and booked him into the Morrison County Jail.

The sheriff's office is looking for additional witnesses who may have been at the Trails Edge station during the incident to call them at (320) 632-9233.

The case remains under investigation.

