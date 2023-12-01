Man Hurt in Rollover On Interstate 94 in Wright County

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt when his vehicle went off the interstate and rolled.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 5:20 p.m. Thursday on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in St. Michael.

Forty-eight-year-old Juan Macal-Ruano of St. Paul was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

