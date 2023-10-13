Man Hurt in Rollover in Meeker County

Man Hurt in Rollover in Meeker County

COSMOS (WJON News) -- A Buffalo man was hurt in a rollover in Meeker County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 7 near Cosmos.

Seventy-eight-year-old Donald Kennedy was driving a pickup westbound when it left the road and rolled.

He was taken to the hospital in Hutchinson with non-life-threatening injuries.

