Man Hurt in Rollover Crash in Southeast St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was taken to the hospital after rolling his vehicle over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a rollover just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday on County Road 75, near 222 Street East in St. Cloud.

Authorities say 32-year-old Christopher Russ was traveling on County Road 75 when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll several times. The vehicle came to a rest on its side trapping Russ inside.

Clearwater Fire and Recuse arrived and were able to free Russ from the vehicle.

He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.