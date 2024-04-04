Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized After Shots Fired in East St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a domestic incident in east St. Cloud.

St. Cloud police say they were called to the 600 block of Wilson Avenue Southeast just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found a 34-year-old woman in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was found dead inside the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she is in serious but stable condition.

The preliminary investigation determined that there was a domestic argument between the two, who both lived at the home, and they have children in common. During the incident, the suspect shot at the victim multiple times in the entryway and front step area of the house, striking her six times. A doorbell camera in the neighborhood captured 13 gunshots.

There were children in the home at the time, and none of them were physically hurt.

The man's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

St. Cloud Police have not released the names of the people involved. They say more details may be released at a later time.

The specific details such as the ownership of the gun, the background of the argument, are still being investigated.

