Man Charged With Fatally Shooting Woman in Parking Garage

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in a downtown Minneapolis parking garage has been charged with second-degree murder.

Forty-five-year-old Otis Givens, of Brooklyn Center, is being held on $1 million bond and is expected to appear in Hennepin County District Court Thursday.

He is charged with shooting Ariana Bradley in the back of the head over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire found Bradley dead on the first floor of the parking garage.

According to surveillance video and witness statements, Bradley got into an argument with someone in an alley who was with Givens.

