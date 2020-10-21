Man Charged in St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- An Oakdale man is charged with shooting and wounding another man in North St. Cloud last month.

Twenty-six-year-old Tarrance Hardie is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.

According to the charges, St. Cloud Police responded to a gunshot complaint on September 6th in the 400-block of 9th Avenue North. Police arrived to find a man sitting in a car with a bullet wound to his back and the back passenger side window shattered. He was rushed to St. Cloud Hospital to undergo several surgeries to repair his organs.

Police ultimately learned he was shot several blocks away in the area of 1100 6th Street North.

Police used surveillance video from 9th Avenue Xpress to identify a car used in the shooting. Police say Hardie was in the front passenger seat when the car left the store. It followed the victim's car for a short time but then stopped in the 1100 block of 6th Street North. The victim's car is then seen pulling up to the left side of Hardie's car. Hardie allegedly got out, raised his arms toward the victim's car before the car speeds off.

Police later found a spent shell casing from a 9mm handgun at the scene.

A follow-up investigation learned that the victim and Hardie were friends who had an altercation several nights before the shooting.

Hardie has several convictions dating back to 2010 which prohibit him from having a gun or ammunition.