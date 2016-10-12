Man Charged In Alleged Attack Over Vikings Inflatable

STOUGHTON, Wis. (AP) - Authorities have charged a Madison man in a confrontation involving a Minnesota Vikings inflatable yard decoration in Stoughton.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have invited 36-year-old homeowner David Moschel to attend a future practice and a game at U.S. Bank Stadium in November.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports 21-year-old Jacob Justice is accused of slicing Moschel's face and head with a box cutter numerous times. Police said Moschel and Justice got into a confrontation Sunday night after Justice allegedly damaged Moschel's inflatable.

Moschel was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.