Man Arrested in Sauk Rapids After Police Chase

SAUK RAPIDS -- A Sauk Rapids man has been arrested after leading police on a short chase. The incident began on Saturday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 15 in Sartell when an officer spotted a car that had been stolen out of Coleraine, Minnesota.

The suspect led officers into Sauk Rapids, then the driver got out of the vehicle and ran. A police dog was called in and officers tracked him to an unlocked patio door at an apartment building.

Thirty-two-year-old Shawn Iees of Sauk Rapids was found inside hiding under some blankets. It was confirmed that he did not live at that apartment.

He was arrested and taken to Benton County Jail on a number of charges.