Man Arrested For Throwing Screws on Sherburne County Roads

ELK RIVER -- An Elk River man was arrested after admitting to authorities he threw dozens of screws on several Sherburne County roads.

Sheriff Joel Brott says they received a tip Monday morning of a vehicle near Zimmerman Terrace mobile home park matching the description of a vehicle Big Lake police had identified as being involved in the incidents.

The caller said the vehicle had made a couple of trips through the park and the activity appeared suspicious.

Deputies stopped the vehicle, driven by 63-year-old Jeffery Caouette, at Fremont Avenue and 10th Street in Zimmerman minutes after the caller reported the sighting.

Authorities says Caouette admitted having screws in his vehicle, including a five-pound box, and to throwing the screws on various roadways numerous times.

Big Lake police say they have a many as 150 reports of tires being damaged by screws or of screws being found on the roads in the last two months.

Caouette was arrested and awaiting formal charges.