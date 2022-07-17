Man Arrested After Police Chase in Stolen Vehicle

WILLMAR -- A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase that stretched from Montevideo to Willmar.

On Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a Chippewa County deputy and a Montevideo police officer were in pursuit of a vehicle that was involved in a road rage complaint where a handgun was brandished.

The pursuit headed east out of Montevideo on Highway 7 heading toward Clara City. The pursuit continued on Highway 7 eventually entering Kandiyohi County. The suspect vehicle continued before turning northbound on Highway 71 toward Willmar.

As the suspect vehicle was heading toward the south side of the City of Willmar, officers attempted to deploy tire deflating stop sticks to disable the vehicle. The driver avoided both deflation devices but lost control in the attempt and crashed.

The driver attempted to flee on foot from the scene but was arrested.

The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Lee County, Texas along with a stolen handgun that was found in the car. The suspect is currently in the Kandiyohi County Jail.