Man Arrested After Drug Raid on Little Falls Home
LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls man faces criminal charges after a search warrant turned up drugs and guns.
The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force assisted the Morrison County SWAT Team in serving a search warrant at a home on Lilac Lane in Little Falls Thursday.
Officers discovered heroin and methamphetamine in the home. Police also discovered a loaded handgun and semi-automatic rifle. Two tenants were also found inside, 32-year-old Aaron Gaffke and 23-year-old Megan Smith.
Gaffke was booked into the county jail on drug charges. The task force says more charges and more arrests are possible.
